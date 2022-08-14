DeFi Bids Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 43.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 73.8% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $79,541.44 and approximately $239.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,510.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063509 BTC.

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,509 coins and its circulating supply is 22,954,596 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

