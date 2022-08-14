DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Cap Tops $79.34 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $79.34 million and $3.83 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00126778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064526 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,019,143,744 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.