Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $80.03 million and $1.81 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

