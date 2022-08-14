DATx (DATX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,705.00

DATx (DATX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $12,555.28 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063058 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.