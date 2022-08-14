Dash (DASH) Market Cap Hits $621.90 Million

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Dash has a total market cap of $621.90 million and $96.63 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $57.25 or 0.00232691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001588 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00476421 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,863,590 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.