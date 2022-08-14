DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $239.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $779,768.94 and approximately $239.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 128.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,535.29 or 1.00035701 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00048486 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001271 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001876 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027103 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.
About DAOstack
DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DAOstack
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.