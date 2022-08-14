Danaos Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Danaos Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaos will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter worth $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Danaos Company Profile



Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

