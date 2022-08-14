Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in July

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.2 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

DAIUF stock remained flat at $64.60 during midday trading on Friday. Daifuku has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $104.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

Get Daifuku alerts:

Daifuku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.