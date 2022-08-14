Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

