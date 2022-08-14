Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.
About Daicel
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daicel (DACHF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.