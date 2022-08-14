Cyclone Protocol Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,483.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $44.69 or 0.00183533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005502 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00562863 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005261 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.