CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

