CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

