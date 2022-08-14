Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $147.46 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

