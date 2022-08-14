Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 42.7% in July

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

CUBT stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 596,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,589. Curative Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

