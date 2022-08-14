CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$17.18 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.25 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

