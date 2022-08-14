CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

CSP Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,779.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,763 shares of company stock valued at $139,064. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of CSP worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.