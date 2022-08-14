CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
CSP Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.38.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of CSP worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
