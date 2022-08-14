CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Reaches $1.64 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $933,652.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00006781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013879 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,138 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
