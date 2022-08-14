Crust Network Hits Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $519,635.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.