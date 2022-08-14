Crowny Market Capitalization Tops $774,888.79 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $774,888.79 and approximately $111,880.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00037999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
