Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Trading Up 1.6 %

CCI opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

