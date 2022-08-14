Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

