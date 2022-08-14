Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,031. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.