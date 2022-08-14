Critical Contrast: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion 1.81 -$1.54 billion ($0.58) -32.53 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.16 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -5.10% -44.85% -11.73% Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Coupang and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coupang and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 2 7 0 2.78 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $21.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Onion Global.

Volatility & Risk

Coupang has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -4.36, indicating that its stock price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coupang beats Onion Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

