Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Trading Up 3.1 %

Criteo stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 333,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,697. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

