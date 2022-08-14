Credits (CS) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Credits has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $35,590.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars.

