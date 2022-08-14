Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.55.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

