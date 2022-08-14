Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
