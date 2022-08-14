Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

