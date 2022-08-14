CREDIT (CREDIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $232.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $101,119.22 and approximately $232.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.