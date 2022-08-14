Craig Hallum Trims TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price to $85.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $58.37 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

