Cowen Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $155.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PWR. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.96.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

