Covalent (CQT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $507,751.00

Covalent (CQT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and approximately $507,751.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Covalent
