Covalent (CQT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $507,751.00

Covalent (CQT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and approximately $507,751.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013739 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

