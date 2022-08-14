CoTrader (COT) One Day Volume Tops $94.00

CoTrader (COT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market cap of $281,612.82 and $94.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

