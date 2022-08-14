Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $537.21 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.50 and its 200-day moving average is $517.20.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

