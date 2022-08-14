Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Costa Group Stock Performance

CTTQF stock remained flat at $2.14 during trading on Friday. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Costa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.