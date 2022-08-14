Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.58 or 0.00047703 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $156.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,229.24 or 0.99845734 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001270 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00026133 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001532 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.