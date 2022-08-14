Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.58 or 0.00047703 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $156.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,229.24 or 0.99845734 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00026133 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

