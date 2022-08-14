COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,541,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 26,060,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,846.5 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.