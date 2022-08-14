COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,541,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 26,060,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,846.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

