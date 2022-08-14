Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.20% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, with a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares in the company, valued at $149,222,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, with a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares in the company, valued at $149,222,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,466.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,668. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

