Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $47.34 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.