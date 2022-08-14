Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 781 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 30.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 18.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

