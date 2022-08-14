Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,046 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.50 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

