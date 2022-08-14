Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 87,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

