Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.