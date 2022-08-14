Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after buying an additional 768,098 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after buying an additional 397,070 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 554,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

