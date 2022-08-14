Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoreCivic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

