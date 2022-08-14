Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CXW opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
