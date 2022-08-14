Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CVI opened at $32.06 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.43%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

