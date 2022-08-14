Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.73.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $167.54 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average is $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

