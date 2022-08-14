Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Steven Madden by 12.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after acquiring an additional 560,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 564,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 137,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.69 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

