Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
CLABF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
About Core One Labs
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.