Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

CLABF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

