Contrasting DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82% Toronto-Dominion Bank 24.49% 15.98% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.51 $2.95 billion $1.82 11.39 Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.20 $11.37 billion $6.42 10.55

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA. Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DNB Bank ASA and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 4 5 0 2.40 Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 7 3 0 2.18

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus price target of $201.67, suggesting a potential upside of 873.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $100.47, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Toronto-Dominion Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,061 branches and 3,381 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,148 stores and 2,701 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

