Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 34.8% in July

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 190,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

CNTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 782,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,692. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

