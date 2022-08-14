Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Down 59.7% in July

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 52,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,613. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,316,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $84,794.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

